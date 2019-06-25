Boy, 4, injured in hit-and-run outside fish and chip shop in Sussex

A BOY was taken to hospital after a hit-and-run outside a fish and chip shop.
The child, who is 4, was treated for bruising following the crash in Hastings Old Town on Saturday.
Following the collision, which occurred in the High Street outside the Blue Dolphin fish-and-chip shop at around 6.45pm, the car involved failed to stop at the scene.
Police investigating the incident are looking to find the driver of a black Volkswagen Golf with a distinctive green sun visor across the top of the windscreen, silver or white alloy wheels, and a blacked-out VW front grille badge.
The four-year-old boy suffered an injured foot as a result of the hit-and-run and he was taken to the Conquest Hospital, St Leonards-on-Sea, for treatment to bruising.
The car driver, anyone who saw what happened, or who may have mobile phone, CCTV or dash-cam footage of the incident, is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 1237 of 22/06.