Boy, 4, injured in hit-and-run outside fish and chip shop in Sussex

A BOY was taken to hospital after a hit-and-run outside a fish and chip shop.

The child, who is 4, was treated for bruising following the crash in Hastings Old Town on Saturday.

The hit-and-run happened outside the Blue Dolphin in High Street, Hastings. Picture: Google Maps

Following the collision, which occurred in the High Street outside the Blue Dolphin fish-and-chip shop at around 6.45pm, the car involved failed to stop at the scene.

Police investigating the incident are looking to find the driver of a black Volkswagen Golf with a distinctive green sun visor across the top of the windscreen, silver or white alloy wheels, and a blacked-out VW front grille badge.

The four-year-old boy suffered an injured foot as a result of the hit-and-run and he was taken to the Conquest Hospital, St Leonards-on-Sea, for treatment to bruising.

The car driver, anyone who saw what happened, or who may have mobile phone, CCTV or dash-cam footage of the incident, is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 1237 of 22/06.