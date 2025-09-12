A four-year-old boy was rushed to hospital by a good samaritan after being hit by a Land Rover on a crossing by a roundabout.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police attended

The boy, who was crossing the road, suffered a “serious” injury to his leg following the crash with the large vehicle around 8.20am on the Purbrook Roundabout in London Road, Waterlooville, on Thursday.

The boy’s mum praised a “lovely lady” who stopped to help and drove them to hospital. The parent said on Facebook: “My little boy was hit and run over by a car at the Purbrook Roundabout and I’m trying to look for the lovely lady who took care of us and drove us to QA hospital with no hesitation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If this is you please get in contact as I’d really like to say thank you. If anyone has CCTV or dashcam of this incident I would be so grateful.”

Police have confirmed they are investigating the incident. A spokesperson said: “We were called just after 8.30am yesterday, 11 September, to reports of a collision between a Land Rover and a pedestrian on London Road, Waterlooville.

“The collision took place at the crossing on Purbrook Roundabout. The pedestrian, a four-year-old boy, was taken to hospital with a serious injury to his leg. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with reference 44250411555.