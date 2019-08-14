Boy, 6, suffers facial and neck injuries after being bitten by dog in Hampshire park

Have your say

A six-year-old boy suffered facial and neck injuries after being bitten by a dog in a park.

Police said the incident happened at about 4.45pm on Tuesday in the park next to Brighton Way, Basingstoke.

The boy suffered injuries to his face, neck and hand. He was taken to hospital but his wounds are not thought to be life-threatening.

Today Hampshire Constabulary confirmed the dog had been seized and put in secure kennels, and its owner, a 29-year-old woman, was arrested.

A spokesperson said she had since been de-arrested but will be questioned by police.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the park at the time and might have seen or heard something.

If you have any information call police on 101 and quote crime reference number 44190286902.