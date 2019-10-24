Boy arrested after police officer kicked in the head in Portsmouth

A teenager has been arrested after a police officer was kicked in the head in Portsmouth.

The assaulted happened in Newcomen Road, Stamshaw, at 7.20pm on Wednesday.

The assault happened in Newcomen Road, Stamshaw. Picture: Google Maps

Police have said that a 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in custody at this time.

The officer who was kicked in the head was taken to hospital for treatment but was later discharged, Hampshire Constabulary have said.

Pompey Police launched an appeal for witnesses to the incident on social media.

In a post on Twitter, the account wrote: ‘Were you in the Stamshaw area last night between 7:30 and 8pm?

‘An officer was assaulted on duty whilst dealing with a public order incident.

‘If you saw, heard or recorded anything please contact 101 and quote reference 44190380403. Thank you.’

One witness told The News that they saw ‘eight police cars and two vans’ in the area last night.

Earlier this month drug dealer Michael Enzanga, 20, was jailed for 16 years after stabbing an undercover officer twice in the back in Stamshaw Park in Stamshaw on February 21.