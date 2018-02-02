Boy arrested after thefts

A TEENAGE boy has been arrested on suspicion of eight thefts from a motor vehicle and four attempted thefts from a motor vehicle.

The 16-year-old from Southampton has been released from custody but remains under investigation for the thefts in Portsmouth, Gosport and Waterlooville.

Officers were called to one such incident at about 8.25pm on Tuesday in Leominster Road, Paulsgrove.

Other roads targeted since January 22 include Deerhurst Crescent, Chedworth Crescent and Hillsley Road in Paulsgrove; Staplers Reach, Nobes Avenue and The Parkway in Gosport and Zeus Lane in Waterlooville.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 44180040063