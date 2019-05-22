Have your say

A TEENAGER arrested in connection with the reported rape of a 12-year-old girl has been released on bail.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to the Richmond area of Sheffield in the early hours of Sunday.

An extensive search of the area around Richmond Heights Woods was undertaken and part of the woodland was sealed off.

A force spokeswoman said the incident was reported just before 3.35am on Sunday and is said to have occurred in the woods at around 2.30am.

On Wednesday, the spokeswoman said an 16-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of rape had been released on bail as the investigation continues.

Temporary Detective Inspector Tom Woodward said: ‘This is a complex inquiry and officers from my team are currently working hard to establish the events surrounding this alleged incident.

‘I would like to appeal to anyone who has information - no matter how minor you think it might be - to come forward.

‘If you have any concerns about what happened please do speak to your local neighbourhood officer.

‘The girl and her family continue to receive support from specialist officers.’