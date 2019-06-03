Boy charged after man stabbed in chest in Bishop's Waltham

Have your say

A BOY has been charged after a man was stabbed in the chest in a village over the weekend.

The victim, who is 59, was attacked at around 10.30pm on Friday in Battery Hill.

Battery Hill, Bishop's Waltham where the stabbing happened

He suffered a stab wound to his chest and was taken to hospital. His injuries are not considered life threatening.

Officers investigating the stabbing have arrested four people so far and have now charged a teenager in connection with the incident.

A 17-year-old boy from Winchester has now been charged with wounding with intent and possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.

He is due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court today.

Stephen Chamberlain, a postman who has delivered mail to the street for 20 years, has described it as a ‘real shock’.

He said: 'My wife told me about it this morning and it was a real shock to hear. It is always sad to hear about anything like this.'

A resident of Battery Hill, who asked not to be named, described the stabbing as ‘worrying’.

Two other teenagers who were arrested over the weekend, a 17-year-old boy from Chandler’s Ford and an 18-year-old man from Bishop’s Waltham, have been bailed until Friday 28 June.

A fourth person, a 15-yer-old boy from Swanmore, has been bailed until Sunday 30 June.