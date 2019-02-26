Boy ‘diced with death’ standing on edge of 50ft high Portsmouth Argos 

SHOCKING pictures show a reckless teenager 'inches away from death' as he stands on the edge of a 50ft-tall building on a busy high street.

The youngster was spotted by worried shoppers walking around on the roof of the Argos building and even leaning over to peer down to the ground.

The teenager on the roof of Argos in Commercial Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Solent News & Photo Agency

One witness said the boy was 'dicing with death' as he stood just inches away from the tall building's edge.

The teenager, believed to be no older than 15, was spotted roaming around the top of the building in Portsmouth's busy city centre.

He was photographed by a concerned onlooker around 3.30pm yesterday as other members of the public used the shops.

The eyewitness, who did not wish to be named, said the boy was with a group of other youngsters.

He said: 'The boy was on the narrow ledge for about one minute, he just appeared as i walked towards the shops.

'He stood there and started to lean over looking for something at ground level that was close to the building.

'I think he was looking for friends coming out of Argos.

'Then he walked along to the right and stood on the corner again leaning over.'

He added: 'He looked about 12 to 15 years old.

'I couldn't believe the risk he was taking up there, I know kids like to mess about but this is really dangerous.

'He was just inches away from death, he could have fallen very easily.'

The eyewitness said the boy was joined by others and gained access at the back of the building.