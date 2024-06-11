Boy carrying a Gucci bag, 13, goes missing in Hampshire with police believing he may have travelled far
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jimmy-Lee, 13, was last seen at roughly 4.10pm yesterday afternoon (June 10) in Southampton. He is described as white, 4ft 6ins tall, of average build and with short hair.
Jimmy-Lee has a tanned complexion, and was last seen wearing a grey Nike tracksuit with a hole in the right knee area, white and black trainers and was carrying a black Gucci man bag crossbody bag.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has launched a mission persons appeal. The force said: “It is believed he is still in the Southampton area, but he may have travelled further.
“We’re concerned for his welfare and would ask anyone who thinks they’ve seen Jimmy-Lee since he went missing, or anyone who might know where he is now, to contact us immediately on 101, quoting 44240244129. In an emergency, please dial 999.”