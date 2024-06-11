Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A boy seen carrying a Gucci bag has gone missing with police launching a search to find him.

Jimmy-Lee, 13, was last seen at roughly 4.10pm yesterday afternoon (June 10) in Southampton. He is described as white, 4ft 6ins tall, of average build and with short hair.

Jimmy-Lee, 13, has gone missing from Southampton with police believing he may have travelled out of the city. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary. | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

Jimmy-Lee has a tanned complexion, and was last seen wearing a grey Nike tracksuit with a hole in the right knee area, white and black trainers and was carrying a black Gucci man bag crossbody bag.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has launched a mission persons appeal. The force said: “It is believed he is still in the Southampton area, but he may have travelled further.