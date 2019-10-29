Boy punched in face while attending fireworks display in Hampshire

Have your say

A boy was punched in the face after being approached by a group of teenagers at a fireworks display.

The victim, who is 14, suffered minor injuries as a result of the assault which happened at the event in Whiteley on Sunday.

Fireworks gv

Police say that the attack took place near the stalls at the site at the Meadowside Recreation Field at around 8.20pm.

The victim was with two friends when he was approached by a group of around 15 boys that he did not know.

READ MORE: Minicab driver says cabbies are 'under attack' from youths in Havant and Leigh Park

Two of the group held on to the victim while another punched him in the face.

The victim sustained a minor facial injury which did not require medical treatment.

One of the group was described as being white, aged 16 or 17, of large build with dark brown curly hair. He wore a dark blue Puffa-style jacket and was carrying fireworks.

READ MORE: Firefighters in Portsmouth region issued with body cameras as attacks on crews reach five-year high

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘A lot of people attended this event and we are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened.

‘Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190385651.

‘Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 11, where information can be left anonymously.’