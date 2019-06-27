Boy riding scooter injured in hit-and-run in Waterlooville

Have your say

A TEENAGE boy riding a scooter has suffered minor injuries in a hit-and-run.

The 15-year-old was hit by either a white people carrier or a white Mercedes estate in Philip Road, Waterlooville, at around 4pm yesterday.

Police have said that he sustained minor injuries as a result of the collision.

Hants Road Police have launched an appeal for anyone who witnessed the hit-and-run to contact them.

They wrote on Twitter: ‘4pm 26 June - fail to stop collision involving a white people carrier, or white Mercedes estate, and a teenage boy on a scooter on Philip Road #Waterlooville.

‘The 15-year-old boy sustained minor injuries. Call 101 quoting 44190220778 with info or if you have any dashcam footage.’

