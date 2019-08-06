Boy who punched a cat in viral Snapchat video in Portsmouth is given a youth caution

A YOUNG boy filmed punching a cat off a wall in a viral Snapchat video has been given a caution.

The 15-year-old was recorded in a video captioned 'Geezer' in Hewitt Road in North End back in May.

A 15-year-old boy has been given a conditional caution after being filmed punching a cat in Hewitt Road in North End, Portsmouth, in May 2019

The footage shows the youngster reaching out to stroke the ginger cat, who leans forward towards him.

READ MORE: Teenage boy who kicked a cat at Southsea Model Village ends up in court

But the boy pulls his hand backwards and punches the animal, knocking it backwards off the wall.

Both the boy and a pal are then seen laughing at their own vile attack.

As reported, the video went viral after being shared on Facebook and Twitter, and was published by a national newspaper.

Hampshire police confirmed on Monday the youngster was given a caution on June 19.