Boy who punched a cat in viral Snapchat video in Portsmouth is given a youth caution

A YOUNG boy filmed punching a cat off a wall in a viral Snapchat video has been given a caution.
The 15-year-old was recorded in a video captioned 'Geezer' in Hewitt Road in North End back in May.
The footage shows the youngster reaching out to stroke the ginger cat, who leans forward towards him.
But the boy pulls his hand backwards and punches the animal, knocking it backwards off the wall.
Both the boy and a pal are then seen laughing at their own vile attack.
As reported, the video went viral after being shared on Facebook and Twitter, and was published by a national newspaper.
Hampshire police confirmed on Monday the youngster was given a caution on June 19.