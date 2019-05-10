Boys arrested on suspicion of GBH after teenager was assaulted in Petersfield

A TEENAGER has been left with suspected broken ribs after being assaulted in a field.

Police have arrested two boys, aged 14 and 15, in connection with the incident in Petersfield.

The boys remain in custody

The victim, who is 18, was attacked in a field known as High Meadow in Buckmore Avenue between 7.20pm and 7.40pm last night.

The boys, who are both from Petersfield, have been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and they remain in custody today.

The victim, who is also from Petersfield, has been taken to hospital with suspected broken ribs.

East Hampshire Inspector Pete Parkes said: ‘I would like to reassure the public that we believe this to be an isolated incident.

‘Arrests have been made and as legal proceedings are now active, we would advise that the public do not use social media to speculate about the incident and anyone involved.

‘If you witnessed the incident or have any information about this crime, please call 101, quoting reference 44190159981. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.’

