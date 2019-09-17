Brave girl, 11, and dad lob squash and bread at knife-wielding robber in Sussex shop

An armed robber was foiled in his attempt to raid a shop by a brave girl and her father.

Shortly before 10pm last night a man walked into the Express Supermarket in Newlands Road, Worthing. He then pulled out a knife and demanded the member of staff empty the till.

A man and his 11-year-old daughter, who were customers in the store, successfully stopped the robber by throwing two bottles of squash and a loaf of bread at him.

The man made one last unsuccessful attempt to grab money from the till before he fled empty handed out of the shop.

No one was harmed during the incident, police have said.

Do you recognise this man? Picture: Sussex Police

The suspect is described as being white, slim, about 5' 8", and was wearing a green Nike hooded jacket with the hood up, a black baseball cap, blue jeans and green Adidas POD trainers, He had a scarf covering his face and was also wearing gloves.

Detective Constable Noel Simmonds said: ‘I cannot praise enough the bravery of the father and daughter who intervened in this knifepoint attempted robbery.

‘There are considerable risks anytime a knife is used or brandished and whilst it is tempting to just view the spectacle of an armed robber fleeing in panic from a young girl, if the suspect is not caught he may try again and next time someone could be seriously hurt.

‘We need to identify the suspect as quickly as possible so we are asking people to view the CCTV footage and stills and to please get in touch with us if you know who this is or have any information about the incident.’

If you can help, report online or ring 101 quoting serial 1520 of 16/09.