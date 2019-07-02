Brave passer-by praised for running into smoke-filled house to rescue elderly man in Waterlooville

A WOMAN who put herself in danger to rescue a man whose bungalow had caught fire in Waterlooville has been praised for her efforts by firefighters.

According to Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service, the woman – who has not been identified – was able to get an elderly man out of his home in Lavender Road, Waterlooville, after a fire broke out in his kitchen.

Picture: Malcolm Garbutt

The incident took place at around 12.55pm today, and saw crews from Waterlooville, Havant and Cosham attend the blaze.

The fire was reportedly started by oven gloves being left on the stove.

Waterlooville Fire Station crew manager, Simon Morford, was one of those who attended the incident.

He said: ‘The woman was apparently walking past the property and heard the smoke alarm going off – there was smoke coming out the building as well.

Picture: Malcolm Garbutt

‘She saw there was an elderly chap inside who needed assistance to move around, so got into the property and got him out.

‘Certainly, she saved him from inhaling a lot of smoke and is incredibly brave for doing this – we are very thankful for that.’

Mr Morford added that the fire service would ‘never advocate’ running into a burning building, but that the crews were exceptionally grateful for her help with the incident.

The elderly man inside the house was unharmed in the incident, with fire crews confirming that there was very little damage done inside the property.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service has reminded people of the importance of a working smoke alarm.