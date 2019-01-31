Brazen robber held up Portsmouth bank staff with a knife as he ‘wanted to get locked up’

A BRAZEN bank robber caught on CCTV wielding a terrifying knife in broad daylight carried out the £450 raid as he wanted to go to jail, the court heard.

Dylan Smalley, 25, of Manners Road, Southsea, walked into the TSB bank in Arundel Street, Portsmouth, demanding cash and threatening staff with the blade.

Now he has admitted robbery and threatening people with the knife on October 23 at a hearing in Portsmouth Crown Court.

Robert Harding, for Smalley, said: ‘It’s a strange case indeed.

‘It appears essentially what’s happened here is the defendant has made the worst mistake of his life by wanting to get locked up and committing a very serious crime to do so.’

Appearing via videolink from prison, Smalley spoke only to confirm his pleas and identity.

Smalley was remanded in custody until February 21.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman previously said: ‘At around 3.10pm to 3.20pm a man entered the bank and demanded money while threatening staff with a knife.

‘The man grabbed the money and left the bank.

‘Nobody was hurt in the incident.’

Smalley first appeared in court on October 23 at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court