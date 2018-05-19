Brazen thieves steal £35,000 motorhome

BRAZEN thieves stole a £35,000 motorhome from under the noses of a family.

Mum Melanie Gibson, 46, admitted she was stunned after the Ford campervan was taken on Wednesday evening between 6-10pm from her Lovedean Lane driveway while the whole family were inside their house.

To make matters worse, the vehicle does not actually belong to them – with Melanie borrowing it off her dad for a month.

Police are investigating the theft after a number of similar incidents have taken place in the last few weeks.

But the family have been given hope they will find it after there was a reported sighting of the campervan going through the Hindhead Tunnel.

‘They took it while we were at home. At one point I was about to go and look out the window after seeing a light. It’s so brazen they took it from off our drive,’ Melanie told The News.

‘The campervan belongs to my dad after we were borrowing it which makes the whole thing worse.

‘Fortunately he was just glad we were ok but he might not be so pleased if we don’t get it back soon. You just don’t know what state it will come back in or if they will find it at all.’

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.