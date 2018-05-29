BREAKING: More arrests made in Mutiny Festival drugs probe

TWO more people have been arrested by police as officers continue their investigation following the death of a pair of partygoers at this year’s Mutiny Festival.

Police are investigating the supply of drugs into the Portsmouth music event, which is suspected to have led to the deaths of Tommy Cowan, 20 of Havat, and Georgia Jones, 18 also of Havant, on Saturday.

EMPTY: Mutiny Festival site at The King George V Playing Fields at Cosham ''Picture by: Malcolm Wells

Following the probe, a 21-year-old woman from Waterlooville and 21-year-old man from Havant have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs

They are currently in police custody, police have said.

READ MORE: Grieving mum and dad pay tributes to ‘brilliant son’ and daughter who was ‘full of life’

A spokeswoman added: ‘The 20-year-old man from Havant, 20-year-old man from Waterlooville and 22-year-old man from Cosham who were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs have been released from custody but remain under investigation.

‘Anyone who has information that they think might be useful to our enquiries should call 101.’