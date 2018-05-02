BREAKING: Police arrest teen after gun incident sparks lockdown in Waterlooville

Have your say

SHOPPERS were left on lockdown after a teenager with a gun was spotted near a superstore this evening.

Families were locked inside Sainsbury’s, in Hambledon Road, Waterlooville, for almost an hour as police tackled the teenager who was armed with a replica firearm.

The drama began at 6.25pm when witnesses reported a boy roaming around the car park with the weapon – which police later confirmed as a BB gun.

Armed police, equipped with shields and body armour, attended the scene, witnesses said.

Sam West, is a manager at the Jessops store inside the superstore and was caught up in the drama.

The 21-year-old, who lives in the town, said Sainsbury’s staff were keeping customers inside the store for their own safety.

He said: ‘A man ran into the store and told customer services to get security because there was a bloke with a gun in the car park.

‘The whole place was on lockdown. They had locked the doors and were stopping customers from leaving.

‘It was very confusing because nobody really knew what was going on. Staff said there was an incident and that we couldn’t go outside.

‘There were people running up and down, back and forth, trying to tell people what was going on.’

Speaking on Facebook, another man said four police armed with guns and shield arrested the lad.

A spokesman from Hampshire police confirmed an incident had taken place.

The official said: ‘Officers were called to Sainsbury’s, in Hambledon Road, Waterlooville at 6.25pm this evening.

‘A youth was found to be in possession of a BB gun. A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and is currently with officers.’

Police are still at the scene of the superstore.