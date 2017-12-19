Search

BREAKING: Traffic diverted after police called to ‘angry man’ on Portsmouth roof

Copnor Road. Picture: Google Maps
Copnor Road. Picture: Google Maps
Kurt Lailan, 26, of Cuthbert Road, Fratton, was jailed at Portsmouth Crown Court for selling drugs on the dark web

Portsmouth drug dealer who used the dark web to sell thousands of ecstasy tablets is jailed for 16 years

0
Have your say

Police have cordoned off part of a major road in Portsmouth this afternoon after a man was spotted on a roof.

Eyewitnesses have seen a man standing on a first-floor house roof talking to police below.

Clare Ash, 66, of Southsea, saw the man as she went by on a bus.

She said: ‘I saw a guy on a roof and he’s walking up and down on a phone pontificating.

‘There’s about a dozen police there.

‘They’ve drawn a crowd of children coming out of school.

‘He was on a phone and he’s throwing his arms around, he looked pretty angry about something.’

A Hampshire Constabulary spokeswoman said: ‘We’re currently dealing with a concern for welfare incident involving a man on a ledge of an address on Copnor Road.’

More to follow.