Brendan Rowan-Davies, 28, denies murder of Gosport mum-of-three Kelly-Anne Case found dead after house fire

A MAN has denied the murder of a mum-of-three.
At Winchester Crown Court this morningBrendan Rowan-Davies, 28, pleaded not guilty to murdering 27-year-old Kelly-Anne Case.
Ms Case was found dead by firefighters called to tackle a blaze in Grange Crescent, Gosport.
As reported, crews had been called at around 8.30am on Tuesday, July 30.
An up-to-four-week trial is due to take place on January 14.
Rowan-Davies, of Trinity Close, Haslar Road, Gosport, was remanded into custody.
Three other men, 32, 26, and 28, arrested as part of the police investigation were previously released pending further inquiries.
