Brendan Rowan-Davies, 28, denies murder of Gosport mum-of-three Kelly-Anne Case found dead after house fire

A MAN has denied the murder of a mum-of-three.

At Winchester Crown Court this morning Brendan Rowan-Davies, 28, pleaded not guilty to murdering 27-year-old Kelly-Anne Case.

Kelly-Anne Case right was found dead following a house fire in Grange Crescent in Gosport on July 30. Picture: Family handout/Hampshire police

Ms Case was found dead by firefighters called to tackle a blaze in Grange Crescent, Gosport.

As reported, crews had been called at around 8.30am on Tuesday, July 30.

An up-to-four-week trial is due to take place on January 14.

Police at the scene. Aftermath of the fire at Grange Crescent, Gosport. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (310719-88)

Rowan-Davies, of Trinity Close, Haslar Road, Gosport, was remanded into custody.

Three other men, 32, 26, and 28, arrested as part of the police investigation were previously released pending further inquiries.

