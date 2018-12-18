Brick is thrown through window of Santa Bus on Hayling Island

VANDALS hurled a brick through the window of a bus driven by Father Christmas.

Stagecoach’s Santa Bus was in Hayling Island raising cash for The Elizabeth Foundation – a Portsmouth-based charity for deaf children.

But just after 6pm on Monday, a brick was thrown through a window – putting it out of operation.

Stagecoach staff worked through the night to get the bus back on the road – but Portsmouth operations manager Colin Ashcroft says the incident is ‘very frustrating’.

He said: ‘It was one window that was smashed while the bus was going round Hayling Island.

‘This isn’t the first time the bus has been intentionally damaged, but it is the first time this has happened on Hayling Island.

‘It makes you wonder if it was singled out by vandals because of what it is – which is a heartbreaking thought to have.

‘To hear that something you are doing for charity is being treated like that is very frustrating.’

The bus is back on the road today after repairs were made last night.

Mr Ashcroft said: ‘The guys worked really hard to get the bus back in service, but this is something that just shouldn’t happen in the first place.

‘Any more damage than what we sustained last night would put the bus off the road for much longer.

‘But we had to get the bus back out there – we didn’t want to disappoint everyone. It means so much to so many people.’

Former Stagecoach employee Craig Cockram, 51, says that the Santa Bus is loved by many people in the area.

He said: ‘There are so many people I know who were upset about what happened.

‘It’s well-loved and raises a lot of money for charity – the Santa Bus has been running for many years and everyone looks forward to seeing it.

‘There’s been a lot of frustration towards whoever was responsible on social media – but for now we’re all just glad that it’s been fixed and is back on the road.’

It happened on Selsmore Road at the junction of Mengham Lane just after 6pm as the bus stopped to pick up passengers.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘The incident took place shortly after 6pm on December 17, and one of the windows was damaged by means unknown.’

Call police on 101 quoting 44180468739.