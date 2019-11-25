British man arrested after his mother is found dead in car that was about to board ferry in Calais

A MURDER investigation has been launched after an elderly British woman was found dead in a car that was about to board a ferry in France.

The 86-year-old was discovered in the vehicle that her son, 53, was driving at a ferry port in Calais on Friday.

The pair are said to both be from the Isle of Wight but French prosecutors declined to name them, The Times reports.

According to the paper the son has been admitted to a psychiatric hospital in Northern France.

A post-mortem was carried out on the woman on Friday.

The Times reports that Pascal Marconville, prosecutor in Boulogne-sur-Mer near Calais, said that a murder probe had been sparked after bruises were discovered on the woman’s body.

He added that the pair had three properties in France – a château in the Ardèche department in the south and two houses in Burgundy.

Mr Marconville said: ‘It was when they intended to get out of the car that the son realised she was dead.’

According to the prosecutor the woman had died well before the pair had arrived in Calais.

He added: ‘During the journey, the son noticed that his mother was not responding but he thought she was asleep.'

Mr Marconville also told local paper Le Journal Du Centre: ‘She died because of her age and a cancerous pathology which could explain the marks found on the body, which are in fact bruises.

‘According to the son, it would be linked to recurring falls.’

Local police said that nothing suspicious was found at any of the three properties belonging to the pair.

A spokeswoman from the Foreign Office said: ‘We are aware of the death of a British woman and the arrest of a British man in Calais. We are liaising with the French authorities.’