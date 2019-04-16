Have your say

A BRITISH soldier is in a serious condition in hospital after she was allegedly glassed by a friend in a nightclub in Majorca.

The victim, named locally as Scottish woman Sarah Ann Garrity, 22, was seriously injured in the incident at Banana Disco, Punta Ballena, Magaluf, in the early hours of Monday.

A woman has been arrested and has been remanded into custody in Spain

Both women are understood to be off-duty soldiers.

A Guardia Civil spokesman said the woman was taken to hospital where her condition is described as serious.

The other woman was arrested in connection with the incident.

She appeared in court in Palma on Monday and was remanded in custody.

A British Army spokeswoman said: ‘We are aware of an incident involving two off-duty soldiers in Spain.

‘An investigation by the local Spanish police is ongoing and it would be inappropriate to comment further.’

