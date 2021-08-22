Burglars once again targeted the Buckland United Reformed Church in Kingston Road.

This incident happened between 4.45pm on Thursday and 7.55am on Friday.

A police spokesman said: ‘It was reported that money within a safe – approximately £600 – was stolen.’

Buckland United Reformed Church Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 280621-81)

At the end of June thieves broke in and took almost £2,500 from the Creative Advances group based at the church, which had been intended to be used for masquerade ball for the users of the disability group.

Police want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, or saw someone acting suspiciously nearby.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting 44210331809.