Buckland woman jailed for shoplifting around £2,200 worth of goods from 8 stores

Portsmouth magistrates jailed Rosie Marsh, 30, for 26 weeks for shoplifting between August and last month despite being handed a suspended sentence in January.

Marsh, of George Street, Buckland, stole nearly £2,200 worth of chocolate, air fresheners, coffee, milk, meat, LOL toys and toiletries.

She stole the goods between July and November last year, and then between May and October this year.

Co-op in Francis Avenue, Southsea, Portsmouth. Picture: Google

Marsh was sentenced last week after she admitted five charges of shoplifting and breaching a suspended sentence for seven thefts, assault by beating and failing to surrender.

She jointly took £400 of chocolate and items from Co-op in Francis Avenue, Southsea, on September 16, October 5 and 12, and £200 worth of air fresheners and Nicorette products at Savers in Fratton on May 2.

She also admitted jointly stealing £622.60 worth of goods at Co-op in Twyford Avenue, Stamshaw, on August 29.

