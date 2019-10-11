Burglar admits breaking into two Portsmouth homes

A BURGLAR has admitted breaking into two homes.

Charlie McGowan, 20, was caught after the raids on two homes in Southsea.

Hampshire police said he targeted the homes, in Jessie Road and Francis Avenue, in the early hours of September 26.

Now the 20-year-old has appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court over the offences.

McGowan, of Finchdean Gardens, in Milton, has admitted both offences.

A judge is due to sentence him at Portsmouth Crown Court on November 8.

Burglaries of homes carry a maximum 14-year sentence. Anyone who has a third conviction for burglary of a home is subject to a minimum of three years in jail.