Burglar steals £11,00 from safe after tying up Hampshire arcade worker

Have your say

AN ARCADE worker was tied up by a burglar who stole £11,000 in an early morning raid.

The burglary happened at the Golden Touch Amusements which is located on Above Bar Street in Southampton at around 6.50am yesterday.

Do you recognise this man?

A man entered the arcade and approached the lone member of staff who was then tied up and £11,000 was then stolen from the safe.

The staff member was not injured during the incident.

READ MORE: Essex drug dealer who cultivated cannabis factory decides to make Portsmouth his home

In a statement, Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed anything, or anyone acting suspiciously in the area around this time.

‘Officers would also like to identify the man pictured who can be seen wearing a distinctive camo pattern coat with a hood. He was also wearing sunglasses.

‘Do you know this man?’

READ MORE: Portsmouth builder previously convicted of harassment charges has case thrown out

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44190209006, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.