Burglar steals £7,000 worth of bathroom applicances - and floods showroom as final insult

A BURGLAR broke into a kitchen and bathroom showroom and stole about £7,000 worth of stock in just two hours.

The burglar targeted Little Duck Company, in West Street, Fareham, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

He was caught on CCTV ferrying appliances between the building and a nearby vehicle.

As a final insult he turned on taps throughout the building, flooding the floor.

Company director Alan Morgan said the incident had been a ‘kick in the teeth’ for staff.

He said: ‘We turned up for work on Saturday morning and found the place flooded,

‘We realised that whoever it was had gone through the showroom, ripping off what was most valuable off the wall and taking it.’

Among the items stolen were bathroom basins, units, illuminated mirrors as well as two laptops.

Mr Morgan said he had seen CCTV from Aldi, whose car park surrounds the company’s West Street premises.

The footage showed that, despite staff initially believing a group of burglars were responsible, only one man was seen taking the stock from the showroom.

Mr Morgan said the burglar had been spotted crossing the supermarket’s car park before going in the direction of The Gillies.

He would then return several times over the course of about two hours to take more stock.

Mr Morgan added: ‘This is the first time this has happened, we’re quite a new business.

‘It’s been a bit of a kick in the teeth for us to be honest.

‘Police have been and given us a forensic report but they have not really said anything else.

‘We are the only company in the area that sells these kinds of products.’

In a message on the Little Duck Company Facebook page, staff asked people for information to help find the person responsible, and to make them aware if anyone attempted to sell them any of the stolen items.

It added: ‘Any information would be gratefully received and please share this post to make the products to hot to handle.

‘Thank you everyone for your continued support.’

The post has been shared more than 400 times.

The shop has been unable to open for the last few days while damage to the showroom, including the flooding, is repaired.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said the burglary took place between 4.20pm on Friday and 8.20am on Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 44180006759.