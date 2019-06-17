Burglar who targeted University of Portsmouth students and buildings is jailed

A BURGLAR who targeted University of Portsmouth students’ housing and a teaching building has been jailed.

Wayne Rhule, 51, of Cumberland Street, Portsea, admitted burgling Europa House stealing a laptop, bag, Asus tablet and mouse on October 27 last year.

And he admitted burgling Buckingham building in Lion Terrace.

Portsmouth magistrates jailed him for five months on September 8.

Rhule admitted burgling Poundland in West Street, Fareham, and Debenhams, in Winchester in August and September.

Rhule also admitted breaching a community order for a string of crimes.