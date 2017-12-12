Burglars ‘are smashing their way into homes’ during raids

POLICE have reported an increase in daytime house burglaries in the Havant area.

In a Hampshire Alert officers said the majority of the offences were done by smashing rear patio doors, conservatory doors or windows to help burglars get inside.

They said it was likely that offenders called at the front of houses at first to see if anyone answered the door, and check if anyone was at home.

The alert said: ‘If you hear any smashing glass, please look at your neighbours’ doors and windows to see if they have been broken (only if it is safe to do so).

‘If you see any broken glass, call police on 999 straight away.’

If you have any information call police on 101 and quote crime reference number 44170478749.