Burglars crash digger into petrol station in failed cash machine heist

Thieves used a digger in a bid to rip a cash machine from a petrol station.

Shocking pictures show the devastation left at Meon Hut Service Station in West Meon.

The thieves struck at 3.30am, crashing a digger into the side of the premises.

A Hampshire police spokesman said the burglary attempt caused ‘significant structural damage’.

He added: ‘Nothing has been reported stolen at this time. Enquiries are on-going.’

Firefighters from Droxford station took to Twitter to highlight the incident.

The aftermath of the failed heist at Meon Hut Service Station in West Meon at 3.30am on July 10. Picture: @HCResponseCops

In a post they said: ‘Forgot your pin? This is *not* an acceptable alternative method of getting cash. Droxford 41 called to the West Meon hut this morning, used PPV fan to deal with the security smoke that resulted from the attempted raid, and made the scene safe. #NotJustFires.’

Call police on 101 with any information quoting 44180258801.