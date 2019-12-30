Burglars unleash foul-mouthed tirade at undeterred Portsmouth Crown Court judge

TWO burglars rounded on a judge after being jailed for stealing £44,000 worth of jewellery.

As they were led to the cells at Portsmouth Crown Court both Raymond Ford and Steven Brimecome started spewing abusive language about their jail terms.

Raymond Ford and Steven Brimecome were jailed at Portsmouth Crown Court. Picture: Hampshire police

Watching them leave, Recorder Adam Feest QC warned the pair and said: ‘I could make it longer.’

But an enraged Ford, 37, turned around spitting vile words from behind the glass of the secure dock and said: ‘54 months? After everything I’ve been through? Are you having a laugh?

‘You... do that to me after I tried to kill myself?’

Dad-of-one Ford, of Perseus Place, Crookhorn, had just been jailed for acting as lookout while Brimecome, 33, and another unknown man raided a home in Emsworth.

The pair had been brought to justice for their crime on July 11, 2017, after a good Samaritan watched them and informed police.

Unmoved by the abuse judge Feest turned to barristers and court staff when the pair were in the cells and said: ‘Everyone’s entitled to their opinion.’

Judge Feest had jailed Brimecome for 45 months and Ford for 54 months for the burglary in New Brighton Road where they stole ‘irreplaceable’ family heirloom jewellery.

The court heard 75 items were taken in total worth £44,000, with £430 worth of other items. It cost the husband and wife couple £1,600 to repair the door the burglars smashed in.

Prosecutor Martyn Booth told how police found the pair with cheques stolen from the house the day after the raid. DNA from a glove linked to Brimecome, of Newcome Road, Fratton.

Both men are drug addicts. Brimecome has 31 convictions for 67 offences. Ford has 31 convictions for 59 offences. They both have previous for burgling homes.

Praising the good Samaritan, judge Feest said: ‘We live in an age where so often members of the public just turn a blind eye and in this case it seems to me that (he) was absolutely pivotal in bringing these two men to justice in what was a very serious offence.’

Ford and Brimecome both admitted burglary.