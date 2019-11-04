Burglars wearing terrifying 'bloodied' Halloween mask attack two Havant men at home

MASKED burglars loomed over two men's beds before launching a violent attack on them in a raid, police have said.

The victims, 20 and 53, were woken up to see the men standing over their beds at 10.30pm on Halloween night last week.

The attacks happened at the same time with each victim woken up by one man looming over their beds.

Hampshire police has said one of the burglars, who was 6ft1in and stocky, was wearing a 'Halloween-style mask' with fake blood coming from the mouth, and it had black eyes and black eyelashes.

Both men were taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham after the incident in Soberton Road, Havant, on October 31.

The older victim suffered injuries to his mouth, and the younger man suffered bruising and swelling. Nothing was taken.

PC Harry Randell said: ‘This has understandably caused the victims some distress and we are keen to identify these two men.

‘We want to hear from anyone who was in the Soberton Road area at this time.

‘If you saw anyone acting suspiciously or someone wearing the distinctive mask described by the victims, then please get in contact with us.'

Call police on 101 quoting 44190391423.