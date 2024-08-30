Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burglars have stolen more than £10,000 worth of jewellery from a house - with police searching for a suspicious car.

Valuables were taken from an address in Grindall Field, Wickham, Fareham, between 9am and 10am on August 16. Jewellery and cash was then stolen from an address in Scratchface Lane, Havant, on the same day.

Police are currently looking for a silver Audi S3 after the vehicle was spotted, with officers receiving reports of the car acting suspiciously in Purbrook on August 18. A house was targeted that evening in Love Lane, Petersfield, with jewellery again being stolen.

More than £10,000 worth of jewellery was stolen from a house in Fareham. Police are looking for a silver Audi S3 linked to burglaries in Fareham, Havant, Waterlooville and Petersfield.

Another property was hit in Plant Farm Crescent, Waterlooville, at roughly 11.40am on August 25. “We are investigating all of these reports and believe that they may be linked,” Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said.

“The silver three-door Audi S3 that we are releasing a picture of was seen acting suspiciously in the area of all four burglaries. We’re keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the Audi since 16 August or if you have Dashcam or doorbell footage that can assist our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the reference number 44240351439. Reports can also be submitted online via the police website. People can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111.