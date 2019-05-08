Burglary warning issued to Portsmouth residents after homes in Cosham targeted over Bank Holiday 

Have your say

RESIDENTS are being warned to remain vigilant after several homes in Cosham were targeted by burglars over the Bank Holiday weekend.

There were three incidents in the early hours of Saturday in which access was made to homes via open ground floor windows.

The houses that were targeted by the burglars were on Rochford Road and Old Wymering Lane.

A handbag containing a small amount of cash and two sets of headphones were stolen in one incident. The other two incidents were attempted burglaries.

Following the incidents police have issued a warning to residents reminding them to shut windows, where possible, especially those on the ground floor of homes.

The force have said that burglars tend to target windows as they generally offer easier access than doors.

Take a good look at your windows from the outside and remove any potential access points where possible.

Are there any walls, bins or garden furniture that could be used to reach windows?

Don’t give thieves a leg-up.

Here is Hampshire Constabulary’s advice:

- Laminated glass or security film is recommended for ground floor and accessible windows.

- Sash stops prevent anyone opening the sash window enough to climb through.

- Key operated locks are recommended for window types that open out, rather than up, and any ground floor or accessible windows. Remember, window locks are only effective if used, so check that you have locked them before you leave home or go to bed.

- Window opening restrictors allow you to ventilate your home but make sure they can’t be picked and unlocked from outside.

For more advice visit the force’s burglary prevention section on their website here

If you saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area between midnight and 5.30am on Saturday, officers would like to hear from you.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on the non-emergency 101 number, quoting the crime reference number 44190156434.