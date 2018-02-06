‘Call us immediately’ – Urgent appeal to find Portsmouth man missing for three weeks

MISSING man Scot Mackenzie has not been seen for three weeks, police have said as they launch an urgent appeal to find him.

The 58-year-old went missing from Tipner, in Portsmouth, on the morning of January 15.

Missing Portsmouth man Scot Mackenzie

Hampshire police said officers have carried out a number of lines of enquiry to locate him and they are urging members of the public to keep an eye out for him.

They said he had recently expressed an interest to visit the Isle of Wight.

Scot is known to have visited Lloyds Bank on Commercial Road at around 1.45pm the day he went missing.

CCTV shows him in the bank before he exited, turning left along Commercial Road and walking past Boots. This is the last confirmed sighting of Scot.

He is white, around 6ft 2ins tall, of a medium build, with grey receding hair.

He was last seen wearing a green jacket.

Detective Sergeant Mark Edis said: ‘Three weeks have passed but Scot is still missing.

‘We are becoming increasingly concerned for his safety, and urge anyone who has seen him, or knows where he is, to call police immediately.

‘Scot has recently expressed an interest in visiting the Isle of Wight, so we are also asking island residents to please keep an eye out and report any sightings to us.’

Anyone who sees Scot, or knows where he is, should call police immediately on 101 quoting 44180023652.

Dial 999 in an emergency.