Calls to consider more CCTV cameras in the city

CALLS were made for a city-wide consultation on CCTV as councillors praised new permanent cameras in a park where a police officer was stabbed.

During a community safety meeting this week councillors were updated on new surveillance at Stamshaw park including eight cameras covering the adventure playground and ballgames court, with four more to come.

The cameras were installed following a review on the area after a 56-year-old police officer was stabbed in February this year. A man is due to stand trial.

Paulsgrove councillor Gemma New believed other areas could benefit from cameras. She said: ‘I do think this is a good idea if it’s going to help improve anti-social behaviour and crime.

‘But this is probably something we could look at in other areas as well. In my ward we have got anti-social behaviour as well as low level graffiti and criminal damage.’

Cllr Cal Cokery, for Charles Dickens ward, said: ‘Maybe consideration should be given for a public consultation.’

However, he questioned the amount of cameras needed. ‘I definitely recognise the positive role CCTV can play in the deterring and detection of crime and put people off anti-social behaviour,’ he said.

‘But I’m raising the issue around human rights and privacy and asking the question are we sure this is proportionate?

‘You say there’s almost 100 per cent coverage of the park. This raises a bit of a red flag for me.’

But portfolio holder Cllr Lee Hunt commented: ‘The vast majority of people I speak to are pleased when they can have CCTV coverage.’