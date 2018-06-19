Campaign against domestic violence

WARNINGS about unhealthy relationships have been issued as police urged people to ‘raise a flag’.

Hampshire’s crime commissioner Michael Lane launched his Youth Commissions’s RaiseaFlag campaign.

A flag was raised at the joint police and fire headquarters in Eastleigh yesterday.

Mr Lane said: ‘It is sad that major sports competitions like the World Cup can cause a rise in domestic abuse, but the evidence indicates we should be prepared. I hope that the RaiseaFlag campaign will encourage people to be alert to the signs of domestic abuse and unhealthy relationships in their communities.

‘The #Raiseaflag campaign is being supported by many of our public sector partners, youth organisations and football clubs.’

Portsmouth City Council will be flying the flag on June 26, with flags on the Big Screen on June 24 and 28. It will be put on the Fareham Y Services bus on June 30.

Call Victim Care on 0808 178 1641 for support.