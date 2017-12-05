Can you help find Benji’s owner in time for Christmas?

Have your say

Police are looking to trace the owner of a Japanese Akita dog which was seized from a house.

Hampshire Constabulary said Benji was taken from a house in the Havant and Waterlooville area for safekeeping on November 28.

The home owners claimed the dog was not theirs, and its microchip has details of a previous owner.

A police spokesperson said: ‘Benji appears to be well trained and well looked after, so we’d like to reunite him with his family.

‘The dog is being kept in kennels until December 25, when he will be rehomed if his owners are not found.’

If you have any information call 101 and quote PC Ben White as a reference.