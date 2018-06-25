Can you help find the owner of this phone and keys?

Have your say

A SUNSEEKER would have returned home disappointed after leaving a pair of prized possessions at a Southsea hotspot.

Police are on the lookout for the owner of an iPhone and a set of keys which were left on Southsea Common on Sunday.

Portsmouth officers said the items were found yesterday afternoon – and have now launched an appeal to track down their owner.

In a tweet, Pompey Police said: ‘Unfortunately phone has no signal so unable to locate owner.’

The iPhone is silver/space grey – likely an iPhone 6 or a newer model – and the keys have a keyring for the former Gunwharf Quays bar, Bar 38.

If you have information or you are the owner, call police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 44180236492.