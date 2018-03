Have your say

POLICE have released a CCTV image after £2,500 worth of meat was stolen from a shop.

The goods were stolen from Marks and Spencer in High Street, Petersfield, on five occasions.

They were January 15, February 6, February 13, February 17 and March 5.

The thief took £747.20 worth of meat in the most recent incident.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting 44180059709.