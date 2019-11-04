Car smashes through Emsworth shop window as drivers neglect to use turning circle

A CAR smashing through an Emsworth shop window has prompted a shopkeeper to urge ‘selfish’ drivers to be more careful.

Hilary Bolt, owner of Emsworth Antiques Etc in West Street, is fed up with drivers entering the no-through road and using private driveways to turn instead of continuing to the turning circle at the bottom of the road.

Emsworth Antiques Etc. had a car reverse into their window which sounded 'like a bomb going off' - it's a No Through Road with a turning circle at the end but people just do 17-point turns outside the shop and it's dangerous and the business owners are sick of it. Pictured: Owner Hilary Bolt

Lisa Marie Wood opened the shop at 10am this morning and was doing paperwork behind the counter when a driver turned outside the premises.

A shaken Lisa said: ‘I didn’t see the car coming and thought it was a bomb, it was so loud. The car had reversed into the window.’

Friends and neighbours helped to clear the glass, some of which was left hanging from the frame, and the shop stayed open for trade although police tape discouraged people getting too close to the glass.

Hilary said: ‘It’s a nuisance, we have lost quite a bit of stock. It’s the stupidity of the drivers.

‘West Street has a turning circle at the bottom of the road – use that to turn, don’t use companies’ private driveways to turn.

‘It’s antisocial, it’s dangerous and it’s selfish. So many people are affected by this stupid selfishness.’

Hilary wants to get the message out to drivers, and recalled a previous incident where a car only didn’t hit the shop window because they hit the person walking past.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire police said: ‘We were called at 10.22am this morning after a car was in collision with a shop window on West Street. No one was injured.’