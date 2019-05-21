Car stolen from driveway during Fareham burglary 

Have your say

A CAR was stolen from the driveway of a house during a burglary.

The incident happened in Magdalene Way, Fareham, between 4am and 4.30am on Tuesday, April 23.

Do you recognise this man? Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

A house on the street was broken into and a handbag and a set of car keys were stolen from inside.

READ MORE: Motorcyclist dies after crash on M27 near Fareham

A silver Ford Fiesta was then stolen from the driveway, but this has since been recovered by police.

Officers investigating the burglary want to identify the man pictured so they can speak to him as part of this investigation.

If you know him, or have any information about this incident, please call 101, quoting 44190139151, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

READ MORE: Waterlooville school fraudster avoids prison sentence – and doesn’t have to pay back £10,000 he stole to buy Hugo Boss T-shirts and Fitbit accessories

Police would also like to take this opportunity to offer some burglary prevention advice:

- Your home is only as secure as its weakest point of entry. That’s why it’s so important to have doors and windows that are as secure as possible

- Simply shutting the door won’t prevent burglaries. Double-lock the door every single time you leave the house

- If you have high value items such as jewellery, watches, passports, credit cards, computer data and identification documents, you may want to consider storing them in a safe

- Burglars tend to target windows as they generally offer easier access than doors.

- Keep them locked, and take a good look at your windows from the outside, removing potential access points where you can.

- Are there walls, bins or garden furniture that could be used to reach windows?

For further detailed advice on how to strengthen your door and window security, and protect your valuables, please visit the following web page here