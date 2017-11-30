Car thieves snatch 4x4 from Rowlands Castle street

CRIMINALS who stole a 4x4 are being hunted by police.

Thieves are believed to have broken into the green all-terrain vehicle, which was parked in Castle Road, Rowlands Castle, at some point overnight on Wednesday or early yesterday.

Police have said the 4x4 has a white roof and are now appealing for witnesses or those with information on the incident to call them on 101, quoting reference number 44170465346.

They have also urged people to register with ‘Immobilise’ a national database where all unique possessions can be registered and returned by police to their owners if stolen.