Care home resident, 21, assaulted police officers

A CARE home resident assaulted three staff members and two police officers.

Gina Maidment, 21, of St Edwards Road, Southsea, assaulted them on November 15 at Downham Lodge.

Graham Heath, prosecuting, told how she kicked off after wanting to smoke in her room.

Staff told her she could not, and she lashed out.

Maidment kicked and punched one female worker, slapped a male worker and kicked another female worker.

When she was arrested and taken to a police station she asked to smoke.

But when she was not allowed to, she started with ‘aggressive behaviour’.

Maidment, who has learning difficulties and had previously been living on the streets for three years, kicked out at one police officer and kicked another PC in the shin.

The she tried to throw a punch to his body as she was being taken out of a police van, Mr Heath said.

Portsmouth magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge. No-one suffered lasting injuries.