Cars in Portsmouth targeted by thieves as doors left open

DRIVERS have had valuable items stolen from their cars – with some crimes arising after motorists failed to lock their doors.

Police confirmed a number of vehicles in the Fratton and Baffins area were targeted by thieves on Thursday night.

There has been a spate of car crime in Portsmouth Picture: Shutterstock

In a message on Hampshire Constabulary’s online news service, Hampshire Alert, Portsmouth District PSCO, Aaron Kildea, said: ‘At this time we would like to remind everyone to double-check that vehicles are locked and that no valuables are left on show.’

The advice has been delivered by county officers time and time again, particularly in the east Hampshire area, where cars in Clanfield, Horndean and Petersfield have all been targeted this month alone.