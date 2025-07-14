Multiple cars in the Buckland area of Portsmouth have been vandalised.

Police have launched an investigation after various vehicles were spray painted with 2797. The incidents happened overnight between 10.30pm on July 4 and 8am the following day.

Cars were targeted in Wingfield Street, Estella Road and Grafton Street. Portsmouth Police reported on Facebook: “Between 4 and 5 July, a number of cars have been spray painted with the numbers 2797 on them.

“Officers are making enquiries in the local area, and urge anyone who has information about who is responsible, any CCTV or doorbell camera footage that could assist police, or who has been affected but not yet reported to police to get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44250297294.” Reports can also be submitted online via the police website. Anonymous details can be submitted to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111, or submitting a report online.