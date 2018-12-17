Here’s the latest update from Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

Mitchell Frost, 22, of Priorsdean Crescent, Havant, admitted assault by beating and assaulting a police officer on August 25 in Portsmouth.

Magistrates imposed an 18-month conditional discharge with £350 compensation to pay.

He must pay £100 costs.

Louis Johns, 39, of Overton Crescent, Havant, was found guilty of being over the limit while in charge of a van in Tangier Road, Baffins, on June 18.

A test revealed he had 105 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.

He was fined £750 with a £75 victim surcharge and £620 costs.

Magistrates imposed 10 points on his driving licence.

David Rewcastle, 33, of Farmside Gardens, Hilsea, admitted resisting a police officer, using threatening or abusive words or behaviour and criminal damage to a car.

He also admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour to provoke fear of violence.

Rewcastle was jailed for eight weeks.

Nathan Archer, 36, of West Street, Titchfield, admitted theft of a laptop, iPad and black satchel from a man on September 8.

He also admitted interfering with a motor vehicle and stealing a vape kit and headphones.

He must pay £166.41 compensation.

Archer must pay £39.19 compensation after admitting stealing meat from Co-op in Fareham on November 10.

Thomas Waller, 31, of Culviston Crescent, London, was found guilty of assaulting a police officer at Portsmouth Central police station on August 5.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge and £250 prosecution costs.

Michael Riley, 35, of Gladys Avenue, Portsmouth, admitted having cannabis, a class B drug, in Portsmouth on June 24.

Magistrates fined him £100 with a £30 victim surcharge and £50 prosecution costs.

The drug must be forfeited and destroyed.

Mark Young, 46, of Derby Road, Portsmouth, was jailed for eight weeks.

He admitted two charges of assault by beating and common assault.

They happened at Havant train station on November 13. He must pay £125 compensation.

Matthew Banks, 36, of West Street, Portchester, admitted stealing meat and electrical goods from Sainsbury’s on April 18 in Fareham. Banks must pay £100 compensation and £40 prosecution costs.