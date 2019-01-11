Have your say

A CCTV appeal has been launched after the blue lights were stolen from a police car over the Christmas period.

Officers have released the image of a man following the incident which happened at 4.30am on Boxing Day at Sunderland railway station.

Handout photo dated 26/12/18 issued by the British Transport Police of a man they wish to speak to about the theft of a blue light from a police car at Sunderland railway station at 4.30am on Boxing Day, 2018. Picture: British Transport Police/PA Wire

The picture shows a man carrying the long, blue emergency services light over his shoulder.

British Transport Police said: ‘Officers believe the man shown in these CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.’

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, ringing 0800 40 50 40 or calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.